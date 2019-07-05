PM Modi to kick off BJP’s membership drive in Varanasi from July 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off Bharatiya Janata Party’s nationwide membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday (July 6).

The membership can be obtained through a helpline number — 8980808080 — which will be activated after the prime minister inaugurates it formally, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.

Rathi said that PM Modi will welcome 11 prominent people from different sections of the society as a mark of formal inauguration of the BJP’s membership drive that will continue till August 11.

“In addition to helpline, four counters would be set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade facilitation centre to welcome people who want to join the party. At every counter, a senior BJP leader of Kashi region will remain present and would welcome members to the party fold,” said Rathi.

Rathi said the preparations for the inaugural ceremony of the event was complete.

PM Modi will also plant a sapling.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh held a meeting with the party workers and inspected the trade facilitation centre and the park where PM Modi will plant saplings.

BJP has planned to bring people from different communities, including Yadavs, Patels, Rajbhars, Brahmins, Other backwards communities and Dalits to the party’s fold.

