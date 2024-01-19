PM Modi to launch Khelo India Youth Games 2024; traffic curbs, 5-tier security in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Friday at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, marking the beginning of a two-week-long sporting extravaganza. The event, slated to take place from January 19 to 31, will witness the participation of over 5,500 athletes across 26 competitive sports. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19, 2024.(PTI)

The city of Chennai is under a comprehensive five-tier security cover ahead of Prime Minister Modi's arrival. A no-fly zone has been declared for drones, and a staggering 22,000 personnel have been deployed to maintain order and safety throughout the city.

In a move aimed at heightened security, contract staff have been restricted from entering the Chennai airport runway, with only regular staff allowed access using identity cards on the airport premises.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at the Chennai airport and then proceed to INS Adyar in a helicopter. From there, he will make his way to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in an open vehicle for the official inauguration of the games. To ensure the security of the Prime Minister's route, the police will divert vehicular movement and monitor the route from high-rise buildings along the stretch.

During the opening ceremony, PM Modi will also launch and lay the foundation stone for projects in the Broadcasting sector valued at approximately ₹250 crore. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil, 12 Akashvani FM projects in 8 States, and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 States.

The sporting event will see athletes compete in a wide array of disciplines such as football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, squash, archery, boxing, badminton, table tennis, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling, and more. Notably, Silambam, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, will be introduced as a demo sport for the first time in the history of Khelo India Youth Games.

The inaugural ceremony is expected to be attended by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Stalin, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.