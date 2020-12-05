PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the new Parliament building in New Delhi on December 10, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Saturday. He will also perform ‘bhumi pujan’ or the groundbreaking ceremony the same day.

The construction of the new Parliament building will begin in December and is likely to be completed by October 2022. The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of approximately 60,000-metre square. It is set to come up on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, which currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures.

It will have separate offices for all Members of Parliament and will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating ‘paperless offices’.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for the upper house members. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.

The existing building is a British era building, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

