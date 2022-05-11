PM Modi to participate in Second Global Covid Summit at Biden's invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global Covid Virtual Summit on May 12 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. Modi will deliver his remarks in the summit's opening session on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness', said the ministry of external affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

Modi had also participated in the first Global Covid virtual Summit hosted by Biden on September 22.

The MHA said India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers.

“India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with WHO at its centre,” it said.

