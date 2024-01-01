PM Modi to review ongoing projects today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take a review meeting of top officials of his office to review ongoing projects and give new directions on priority projects this morning. The meeting is slated for 10.30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting.(File)

While New Delhi was readying itself for the New Year’s eve party on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) led by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were preparing itself for a rapid-fire round today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a review meeting.

It is understood that PM Modi made it known to his top officials that while he was busy in election campaigning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram for Assembly elections and then in launching of various projects in Ayodhya, he wanted to follow up on what was done on various projects monitored by the PMO.

Rather than prepare for any celebrations on New Year’s eve, the PMO was humming with activity as top officials brushed up their project files in case the PM chose to question them on any priority project. These internal review meetings chaired by PM Modi are a professional affair with no time for any mirth among the attendees.

While one part of the PMO including top advisors were readying for PM meeting, another section was preparing for the DGP/IGP internal security conference in Jaipur on January 5-6, which follows a peace agreement with ULFA and the government’s decision not to compromise on territorial sovereignty with any insurgent group in the country. This apart the PMO is involved in preparations for the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This year, the summit will be attended by PM Modi’s personal friend and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

The January 1 review meeting will be important as workaholic PM Modi will do course correction, if required, and then give specific directions on priority projects as he prepares himself for the 2024 General Elections in March-April.