PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will virtually address the inaugural session of the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC).

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment,” and is expected to highlight the measures for increasing the representation of women in science and technology.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, union minister Nitin Gadkari, union minister of state for earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are among the dignitaries who will attend the inaugural session.

The conference is expected to pave the way for discussions on issues of women’s empowerment, women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and the role of science and tech in sustainable development.

“The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research, and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities, and economic participation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The event will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus.

The technical sessions will be organized as a part of the ISC and will be divided into 14 sections, under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues.

The plenary sessions will feature leading Indian and foreign researchers, and Nobel Laureates, along with experts and technocrats from sectors such as space, defence, IT, and medical research.

The technical sessions will exhibit applied research in agriculture and forestry sciences, animal, veterinary, and fishery sciences, anthropological and behavioural sciences, chemical sciences, and earth system sciences, among others.

Along with these, a Farmers’ Science Congress and Women’s Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children and women.

As per PMO’s statement, the event will also feature the mega expo “Pride of India” showing prominent developments, major achievements, and significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to society. “Pride of India displays the strengths and achievements of Government, Corporate, PSUs, Academic and R&D Institutes, Innovators & Entrepreneurs from all across the country,” the PMO said.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC.

The first session of the ISC was held in 1914. On the Congress’ 108th annual session, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is also celebrating its centenary this year.