21 students selected to represent U.P. in NCSC

Twenty-one students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh have been selected to represent the state in the National Children’s Science Congress to be held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat from January 27 to 31, 2023.

The students have been selected on the basis of their performances in the three-day state level competition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) that concluded at Patanjali Rishikul on Monday evening.

They were assessed by a panel of experts who went through their research papers and models before taking the final call.

The chief guest and noted Geographer Prof RN Singh presented medals to each of these 21 meritorious students on Monday. The special guests awarded certificates to the participants from district to this state level event.

Among the selected participants, there are 14 budding scientists from the senior category and seven from the junior category. This includes 11 boys and 10 girls, informed organisers.

In the senior category the selected students include Tarun Gupta (Jhansi), Arsalan Wahid (Ballia), Shubham Singh (Basti), Vaishnavi Gupta (Barabanki), Sneha (Kaushambi), Aryan Tripathi (Ayodhya), Neelakshi Maurya (Basti), Sahil Rakwar (Jhansi), Shivam Jaiswal (Mirzapur), Aanchal Vishwakarma (Ambedkar Nagar) and Mehak Singh Chauhan (Banda). Likewise, Shreya Rastogi (Shrawasti), Swapnil Yadav (Ballia), Arun Kumar (Barabanki), Sanjana Devi (Kaushambi), Sakshi Rai (Ballia) and Pranshu Jha (Jhansi) have been selected in the junior category, informed National Children’s Science Congress state coordinator SK Singh.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Prof Singh said that science development was a continuous process. Former director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Chandrashekhar Pran highlighted the involvement of people in the democratic process with a scientific approach. Prof Pankaj Srivastava of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) said that apart from using the mathematical method, it was necessary for the students to connect with nature.

Secretary, Patanjali Vidyalaya Group Krishna Gupta lauded the achievements of the budding scientists. School secretary Yashovardhan and director Rekha Baid inspired the participants to keep trying for environmental protection and promotion. School principal Nityanand Singh expressed gratitude to the guests and child scientists.