PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala today; will inaugurate several projects

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala today; will inaugurate several projects

ANI
Jan 16, 2024 10:10 AM IST

The Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh today where he will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram and will also hold a road show in Kerala's Kochi.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

At around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Veerbhadra Temple, Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh.

At around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District.

PM Modi will also hold a road show in Kochi, Kerala today at 7:15 pm.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on the morning of January 17.

"He will also perform pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at around 10:30 AM. After that, at around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector," PMO said.

This will be the second visit of PM to Kerala in just a span of two weeks.

Earlier, he held a roadshow in Thrissur on January 3.

The Prime Minister who landed at Nedumbassery by a special flight from Agatti in Lakshadweep took a helicopter to Thrissur's Kuttanalloor where his motorcade was welcomed by a cheerful crowd.

Addressing the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala, the Prime Minister also said that his government brought a law against triple talaq to empower Muslim women.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh today, Security arrangements were beefed up in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

District officials inspected several areas in the district like the National Academy of Customs and Narcotics Centre which will be inaugurated by PM Modi today. (ANI)

