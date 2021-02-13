PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow, launch development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday to launch a number of projects, which he said will add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
"Tomorrow, 14th February, will be in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala). Numerous development works would be launched that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for our citizens," PM Modi tweeted in Tamil, Malayalam, and English on Saturday.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army in Chennai at 11.15am.
He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation in Kochi at around 3:30pm, the statement read. "These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," the statement added.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension; the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; the railway electrification of single line section in Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.
He will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts.
The modernisation of this canal will be taken up at a cost of Rs.2,640 crore and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.
The campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.
On his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and lay the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.
Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
The three farmers planted banana saplings on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.
The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
