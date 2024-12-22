PM Modi's tribute to Ashwin after his shock retirement: ‘Your carrom ball bowled everyone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin, India's veteran off-spinner, on his remarkable 14-year international cricket career. Ashwin, one of Indian cricket's greatest match winner, stunned one and all by calling it quits on Wednesday, right after the Brisbane Test against Australia ended in a draw. Ravichandran Ashwin retired with a stellar record of 537 Test wickets.(ANI)

In a heartfelt letter, the Prime Minister praised Ashwin's incredible career, highlighting his unique ability to outwit batsmen with his off-spin and innovative variations. Modi also commended Ashwin's commitment to the team, recalling moments where he demonstrated his sincerity and presence of mind, even in adversity. PM Modi fondly recalled Ashwin’s iconic jersey number 99, noting that it would be "sorely missed" by fans and teammates alike.

The 38-year-old retired with a stellar record of 537 Test wickets at an average of 24, in addition to scoring 3,503 runs, including six centuries. He also claimed 156 wickets in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

Ashwin's carrom ball

The Prime Minister also compared Ashwin’s retirement announcement to an unexpected twist in the game, likening it to a surprise carrom ball.

"The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone," PM Modi wrote.

"However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India," he added.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi extended his congratulations to Ashwin’s family, recognising the crucial role his wife, Prithi, and their daughters, as well as his parents, played in his success. The Prime Minister wished Ashwin a fulfilling future, with more time for his loved ones and continued contributions to the game he has served so well.

“May you find ways to continue contributing to the game that you dearly love. Once again, heartiest congratulations on an illustrious career and best wishes for the future,” PM Modi concluded.