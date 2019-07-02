PM Modi tweets ‘thank you’ on bipartisan support to J&K bills in parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked all the parties for supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and extension of President Rule in the state by six months.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed two important bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. These bills were passed after rich debates, enriched by the participation of MPs across party lines. I thank all parties for their support. Such bipartisan support is gladdening.”

He added, “Passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill ensures justice for those living in the border areas of Kathua, Samba & Jammu districts. The aspirations of the bright and talented youth of these areas will be fulfilled, which is wonderful for the state and our nation.”

Meanwhile, Modi also hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir in both Houses of Parliament by calling it “comprehensive and insightful”.

“Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah’s speeches in both Houses of Parliament were comprehensive and insightful. Those who want a clearer understanding of the Kashmir issue must hear his speeches.

A few hours back, Rajya Sabha adopted the resolution seeking an extension of President rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

The Upper House also gave its nod to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to people living within 10 kms of the International Border in Jammu. The Bill replaces the Ordinance promulgated in this regard.

The resolution and the Bill, moved for discussion and passage by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has already been passed by Lok Sabha on June 28.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:40 IST