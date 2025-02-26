No such plans, says India on buzz over PM attending Victory Day parade in Russia

New Delhi: A visit by the Indian prime minister to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade is currently not under consideration, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Russia’s state-run Tass news agency had reported on Wednesday that there was a “high probability” of a visit by the Indian premier to attend the annual military parade at Moscow’s Red Square to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The report had said that an Indian military contingent’s participation in the parade was also being worked out.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that while there is an invitation from the Russian side, a visit by the Indian premier was currently not under consideration.

There is also an invitation from the Russian side for an Indian contingent’s participation in the parade though no decision has been made in this regard, the people said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had attended the Russian Victory Day parade in 2005, which marked the 60th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.