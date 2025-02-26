Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No such plans, says India on buzz over PM attending Victory Day parade in Russia

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 08:08 PM IST

While there is an invitation from the Russian side, a visit by the Indian premier was currently not under consideration

New Delhi: A visit by the Indian prime minister to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade is currently not under consideration, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Russia’s state-run Tass news agency had reported on Wednesday that there was a “high probability” of a visit by the Indian premier to attend the annual military parade at Moscow’s Red Square to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The report had said that an Indian military contingent’s participation in the parade was also being worked out.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that while there is an invitation from the Russian side, a visit by the Indian premier was currently not under consideration.

There is also an invitation from the Russian side for an Indian contingent’s participation in the parade though no decision has been made in this regard, the people said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had attended the Russian Victory Day parade in 2005, which marked the 60th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On