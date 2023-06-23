PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi to have lunch with Kamala Harris, interact with CEOs

PM Modi in US LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi will be hosted at a lunch by US vice president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken. Later PM Modi will interact with CEOs and professionals, concluding the last day of his US visit with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center.

United States President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial welcome hosted for PM Modi at the South Lawns of the White House in Washington DC, USA on Thursday. (President Biden Twitter)

Yesterday, PM Modi attended State Dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House after which he addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress.