Ahead of PM Modi's Srinagar visit, security forces' massive crackdown on terror

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Srinagar on June 20, the counter-terrorism grid has launched a crackdown against terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Sopore: Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants, in Sopore, Baramulla, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_19_2024_000278A)(PTI)

A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday killed two terrorists in North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon. The operation began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora area of Sopore, after which terrorists opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Prime Minister Modi will land in Srinagar on June 20 around 6 PM and participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.



Read: J&K police declares Srinagar ‘temporary red zone’ ahead of PM Modi's Yoga Day event

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. On June 21 at 6:30 AM, PM Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Around 4,000 people are expected to attend the Yoga Day event on the banks of Dal Lake.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made the first arrest in the Reasi terror attack that took place on June 9. Nine people were killed and 33 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district came under a terrorist attack in Teryath village.

Police have arrested Hakim Din, a resident of Rajouri, who is suspected of providing logistics to the terrorists for the attack.

In another incident, police in Doda district arrested Mohammad Rafi, who had fled on Tuesday along with an AK-47 rifle belonging to a special police officer (SPO).

Police said that SPO Safdar Hussain had taken a lift from Mohammad Rafi in his vehicle. Hussain had got down from his car near a flyover in Doda to buy a water bottle, leaving his AK-47 rifle inside Rafi’s car.

Rafi subsequently fled the spot with the weapon, and the vehicle was later discovered abandoned near the Jagota area of Bhalla.