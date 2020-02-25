PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom, says US President Donald Trump on CAA row

india

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks, and the PM told him that India has worked very hard for it. The US President, however, said he did not talk about the violence in Delhi in which 10 people have been killed.

“The PM was incredible, he said in India they have worked very hard for religious freedom. We talked about it (CAA) for a long time, he said he wants people to have religious freedom. I heard about the individual attacks, but did not discuss it with PM Modi. It’s upto India,” Trump said at the press conference as he wraps up his 36-hour whirlwind visit to India.

The violence broke out in Northeast Delhi first on Saturday, and flared up on Monday when a Delhi Police head constable was killed along with nine others. More than 100 people were injured as protesters for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed with each other.

Armed with swords and guns, the groups attacked each other in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other localities of Northeast Delhi. They torched vehicles and houses as they marched on the 400-metre-long road between two Metro stations.

One of the protesters even pointed a gun at the policeman stationed in the area. The young man then fired in the air and left the area after a while.

The Centre sprung into action immediately after the protest, with Home Minister Amit Shah holding two meetings - on eon Monday night and the other one on Tuesday - to review the situation in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held emergency meeting, and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm.

“The Home Minister has appealed to all to desist from spreading rumours and said that political parties should cooperate with police to quell these rumours and dispel fear among public. He also appealed to public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading rumours,” a statement from the Home Ministry said.

The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Northeast Delhi till March 24.