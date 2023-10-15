PM Modi welcomes French astronaut Thomas Pesquet to India; ‘glad you came’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over French astronaut Thomas Pesquet's visit to India. European Space Agency's French astronaut Thomas Pesquet(AFP)

"Glad you came to India @Thom_astro and experienced the vibrancy and dynamism of our youth, particularly in the fields of science, space and innovation," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Thomas Pesquet on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Modi for inviting him to India and said that it was an "eye-opening" experience for him to see the country's passion for space,

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for inviting me to your country. It was eye-opening to see the passion for space that runs deep in the country, and interact with India's impressive young talents and future astronauts! People change the world when they dream big, in Europe and in India," Pesquet posted on 'X'.

Pesquet was on his first visit to India, where he met with Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath. He also interacted with the leaders of the space community, the young entrepreneurs, and the students.

"French astronaut @Thom_astro @esa was all praise for India as he concludes his first visit to the country," the French Embassy in India posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Pesquet also heaped praise on India's Moon and Mars space missions, adding that the Gaganyan project will inspire the entire nation and ultimately change the world.

Taking to X, Pesquet stated, "My first time in India, and I can see how this won't be the last! From Mars to the surface of the moon, and soon humans in orbit, India has been making great strides in space exploration, and the world is noticing. It's been very energizing to speak to the leaders of the space community, the young entrepreneurs, the students and the pupils and realize how they dream and make things happen every day."

"With the Gaganyaan project, India is strongly engaging in human spaceflight with their own capsule and rocket, and it's easy to see here how this will inspire the entire nation, and ultimately change the world: there's no limit to what an inspired and dreaming Indian population can do," he added. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON