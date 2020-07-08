e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Brazil president Bolsonaro, down with Covid-19

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Brazil president Bolsonaro, down with Covid-19

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro told reporters that he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in January. (Bloomberg File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted best wishes for Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,” PM Modi said in his tweet. He has posted the same message in Portuguese, the official language of Brazil.

 

Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

The Brazilian President said he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against Covid-19.

Bolsonaro told reporters that he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine.

In April, he had thanked PM Modi for easing restrictions on export of hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro compared the move to Lord Hanuman and Sanjeevani booti (herb) in the epic Ramayana.

“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight of Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis,” President Bolronaro had said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

India is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine in the world.

Bolsonaro was in the country this January to be chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.

Brazil, the world’s sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak’s most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from Covid-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

Both numbers are the world’s second-highest totals, behind those of the United States.

tags
top news
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
Aur Batao: Kailash Kher agrees with Sonu Nigam on sad state of music industry
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In