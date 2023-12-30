PM Modi's appeal to devotees: Light diyas at home on Jan 22, visit after 23

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday apart from several other development projects including new trains and a revamped railway station, he said the devotees of Lord Ram should not do anything to disturb him. "This is my request with folded hand, don't decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time," PM Modi said. PM Modi's appeal to devotees: Light diya at home on Jan 22, visit after 23

"Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India," PM Modi suggested.

The preparations for the grand event have been going on for years and there should be no disruption, PM Modi said. "Don't crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don't come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees," PM Modi said.

"Only a few people have been invited to the ceremony. And after 23, it will be easier to visit," PM Modi said.

Urging Ayodhya people to make the city the cleanest one in the country, PM Modi said, “Ayodhya will now have to be prepared to host lakhs of visitors and that would continue till eternity. The people of Ayodhya will have to take an oath to make Ayodhya the cleanest city in the country.”

Swacchata drive from January 14 across all temples, announces PM Modi

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, all temples of India should take up a cleanliness drive, PM Modi said and announced an 8-day swacchata drive starting from January 14 -- on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“Lord Ram belongs to the entire country. And now that he is coming, no temple no matter how small or big should remain dirty,” PM Modi said.