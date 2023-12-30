PM Modi gifts Maharishi Valmiki airport to Ayodhya; international flights in Phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, shortly after launching the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagging off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday, (PTI)

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram. The terminal building of the Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, such as an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Modi has outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.

