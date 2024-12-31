PM Modi's appreciation letter for women-led ‘Green Army’ effecting social change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Nirmala Devi, a member of ‘Green Army’ in Varanasi's Deora village, praised her entrepreneurial efforts and women-led efforts to bring social change. Nirmala Devi, a member of ‘Green Army’ in Varanasi's Deora village.(ModiArchives/X)

“The Prime Minister sent me a letter and that made me very happy,” Devi says in a video shared by PM Modi on X.

“It is a delight to remain connected with many of them through letters. One such effort is the Green Army, whose pioneering work will leave you very inspired,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

The 'Green Army,' calls itself as a group of determined women in Deora, who had come together to support and empower each other. The women collective's journey began with the establishment of a slipper-making factory.

Devi sent a pair of slippers made by women to PM Modi in an effort to spread awareness about their entrepreneurial efforts. “If he wears it, then everyone will,” she said explaining the rationale behind her gift.

PM Modi wrote back to Devi praising the group's efforts towards women empowerment. “I am delighted to learn about your slipper factory and deeply appreciate the thoughtful gift of your creation. It fills me with immense pride to see women like you leading the way, and contributing to the progress of our nation and society,” read a letter from PM Modi.

For the Green Army, PM Modi's response was a moment of validation, a sign that their efforts mattered. “Chaar chand lag gaye!” Nirmala Devi exclaimed, summing up the pride and joy shared by the entire members of the “Green Army”.

The “Green Army” campaigns against the use of drugs and gambling in their village. “The Green Army together has completely abolished the use of drugs and gambling in our town,” said Devi.

The group also campaigns to change social attitudes that are unwelcoming of a girl child's birth. “The birth of a girl child would make people mourn. But we would go with drums and celebrate the birth. Seeing this would bring them a sense of joy,” she adds.

Devi also claimed that the group has managed to abolish the practice of demanding and accepting dowry “completely”.