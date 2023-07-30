‘I came to know…’: Two US men's Amarnath Yatra finds mention in PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Amid the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, a remarkable testament to the boundless nature of spirituality had unfolded recently, with the participation of two foreign nationals from California, United States. In a pilgrimage inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, these individuals have embarked on a journey to the holy cave, fulfilling a long-held dream they have nurtured for over four decades. They said it is impossible to describe how they feel and felt gratitude for coming to Amarnath.

Now, their sacred journey found mention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly Mann ki Baat show on Sunday.

During the 103rd episode of Mann ki Baat, Modi said, "People from all over the world are coming to our pilgrimages. I came to know about two such American friends who came from California for Amarnath Yatra."

The sheer joy and elation experienced by these pilgrims from California are difficult to express in words. As they stand in awe before the ice lingam of Lord Shiva, their hearts overflow with gratitude for the opportunity to be present in this hallowed place.

"It seemed impossible and was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath's grace, everything came together, and here we are. We can't explain how we feel," shares one of the pilgrims from the United States.

News agency ANI had earlier this month posted a video of the two men. One of the men, wearing saffron robes, is heard saying, “We have dreamt from many years to come on this yatra. We stay at a temple and ashram in California, America. For many years, we dreamt of coming here and we watched the YouTube Aarti videos almost every day.”

They said it is impossible to describe how they feel and felt gratitude for coming to Amarnath. They said they are devotees of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. “Swami Vivekananda came to Kashmir and visited Amarnath and he had a unique experience here,” one of the men said.

For them, this pilgrimage is nothing short of a dream come true.

"With the blessings of Bhole Baba, this time we managed to visit, and we are feeling completely blessed," expressed another pilgrim, acknowledging the divine guidance that led them to this momentous journey.

They also expressed admiration for the exceptional organization that orchestrates this yatra, ensuring its smooth functioning and the safety of all participants.

The presence of these two US nationals in the Amarnath Yatra served as a powerful reminder that spirituality transcends geographical boundaries. Their journey exemplified the inclusive and universal nature of the pilgrimage, where individuals from different parts of the world can come together in devotion and seek divine blessings.

