PM Modi true follower of BR Ambedkar, says ex-president Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday unveiled a book titled 'Ambedkar & Modi: Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation' in the national capital. The book has been compiled by Bluekart Digital Foundation. It features a foreword by renowned music composer and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja.

The former president launched the book in the presence of union minister Anurag Thakur, former chief justice of India KG Balakrishnan, union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan and Hitesh Jain, director of Bluekart Digital Foundation.



While addressing the event, former president Kovind hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a true follower of BR Ambedkar and said the latter is working towards turning the social reformer's vision into a reality.



Kovind recalled Modi's 2010 Gaurav Yatra during his stint as the Gujarat chief minister. “Atop a decorated elephant was seated a large copy of the Indian constitution, while CM Modi was walking with people on foot. There is no better example of reverence to the constitution and respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he said during the event.



Kovind added,"The new education policy, which has stemmed from over two lakh ideas submitted from across India, and which provides for education in one's mother tongue is in line with Baba Saheb's ideas".



Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur recalled the contribution of Ambedkar and called him a statesman par excellence "whose ideas, interventions and philosophies have formed the very foundation of our nation as we know today".



“Ambedkar dedicated his whole life championing for equality, human rights and social justice. He was the mouthpiece of the marginalised and socially oppressed. His life and influence continue to have an overarching impact on the making of modern India,” the minister added.

Justice KG Balakrishnan, former chief justice of India, recalled Ambedkar's contributions and called him one of the greatest thinkers of India. “The policies of the current government are implementing the essence of the idea put forth by Dr Ambedkar", he said.

