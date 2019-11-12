PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extends greetings on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.
“Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.