Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh: PM to address 1st NDA rally with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan at a massive public rally proposed to be held at Boppudi village, near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on March 17. N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

A TDP leader privy to the development said the party received a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday confirming Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh to take part in the Chilakaluripet rally.

Named Prajagalam, the meeting will mark the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 13.

Top updates on PM Modi's rally in Andhra Pradesh

The three alliance partners, TDP, Janasena and BJP will be meeting after 10 years, and Modi, Naidu and Kalyan will be seen on the same election stage after a long time.

The Janasena said Prajagalam is aimed at "chasing away atrocious politics" for the golden future of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, Janasena and BJP are mobilising their cadres in large numbers for the meeting.

In preparation for the meeting, the TDP released a special logo featuring the images of Modi, Naidu and Kalyan.

The NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats.

Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Naidu has announced the names of 128 candidates for the assembly polls while 16 more are due, which may be announced any time now.

Naidu said days ago that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of PM Modi, the BJP, Janasena and TDP have decided to contest the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh together. Naidu said the NDA partners agreed to make the interests of the state and its future the utmost priority and a key driving factor during seat-sharing discussions.

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh: Check schedule