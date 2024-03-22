 PM Narendra Modi departs for two-day Bhutan visit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Narendra Modi departs for two-day Bhutan visit

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 08:12 AM IST

PM Modi's visit to Bhutan was earlier postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning departed for a two-day state visit to Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)

“On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership,” the prime minister shared on X before departing. “I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.”

Modi's visit to Bhutan was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Modi was scheduled to travel to Bhutan from March 21 to March 22 for what was expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming general election. New dates were worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels.

In anticipation of the arrival of Modi, posters and billboards had gone up across Bhutan, welcoming him to the country, reported PTI.

The ministry of external affairs had said that the trip is an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters and discuss ways to expand and intensify their “exemplary partnership” for the benefit of the people.

The prime minister's Bhutan visit comes days after his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay visited India from March 14-18. India was the destination for Tobgay’s first foreign visit after assuming office in January.

During Tobgay’s visit, Modi said India will step up support for Bhutan’s 13th five-year plan, including considering a request for an economic stimulus programme, and New Delhi’s development aid will be geared towards creating infrastructure and building connectivity.

A joint statement issued after Modi and Tobgay's meeting said that the premiers acknowledged that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for the region.

The two sides also pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties and Modi said India is committed to supporting Bhutan’s quest to become a high-income nation in line with the vision of the Bhutanese king.

On his part, Tobgay thanked the Indian government for its development aid of 5,000 crore for Bhutan’s last five-year plan.

The air will be geared towards developing infrastructure, building road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, and supporting sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and cultural preservation, the statement added.

Friday, March 22, 2024
