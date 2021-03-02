PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi
Attacking the Opposition, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the upcoming assembly election in four states and a union territory would be a battle for mandate between "communal vote bank owners" and "inclusive development practitioners".
Addressing BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the Minority Affairs Minister said confidence in development would be a "strong criterion" in the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an authentic brand of development and good governance, he was quoted as saying by a statement issued by his office.
Modi has made a successful attempt to ensure that the light of development reaches every needy person through his resolve of "inclusive development and universal empowerment" without any discrimination, Naqvi said.
He said the days of climbing the ladder of politics with the help of "rhetoric" are over.
Some political parties consider politics of inheritance their birth-right but such people are failing to perform on the development front, Naqvi said in a swipe at the Congress.
He said the upcoming polls would be a battle for mandate between "communal vote bank owners" and "inclusive development practitioners".
Prime Minister Modi has given a strong message to politicians over their ways of doing work by destroying the "VIP culture", he said.
"As we enter the 75th year of independence, we have a big chance to change the character of the country's politics and bring it in line with the dreams of our independence movement icons," he said.
Voting for five assembly elections would begin on March 27, the Election Commission had announced Friday with West Bengal set to hold eight-phase polls and Assam three. Counting for all the seats will be held on May 2.
To be held till April 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the elections are expected to witness a determined attempt by the BJP to put a strong show, including in Assam where it is already in power, as well as in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where the saffron party has been pushing hard in recent years.
India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya
Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops
- In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min
- Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis
Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla
Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today
News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad
6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt
'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC
₹14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa
- The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pak, passenger dead on arrival
Jammu: Cong leader holds protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi
WHO chief scientist says India showed capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines
