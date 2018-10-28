PM Narendra Modi lauds Sardar Patel, Punjab farmers in Mann ki Baat speech

As Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Sunday, farmers from Punjab who do not burn stubble in their fields came in for special praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded their help in saving the environment in ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday.

Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for “uniting” India after partition and said his timely intervention had saved Jammu and Kashmir from “aggression”. The Prime Minister urged the youth to participate enthusiastically in the ‘run for unity’ being organised on October 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary.

On the issue of environment, Modi said the world, especially the West, was discussing environmental protection and trying to find ways to adopt a balanced lifestyle. India was also facing a similar problem, he said.

He said the people of Kallar Majra in Nabha district of Punjab mix the stubble with sand by ploughing their fields rather than burning the crop residue.

“To live in consonance and closed coordination with the nature has been an integral part of our tribal communities...,” Modi added. He referred to Bhils of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bishnois of Rajasthan and Mishmi tribes of Arunachal Pradesh to drive home his point.

Speaking about India’s first Union home minister, Modi said, “If we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel.”

On October 31 this year the statue of unity will be dedicated to the nation as a “true tribute” to Sardar Patel, he said. In his address, the Prime Minister also paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, on October 31.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Infantry Day is observed every year on October 27 as the first Indian soldiers had set their foot in Jammu and Kashmir to take on intruders from Pakistan.

Quoting late Field Marshal S H F J Manekshaw, he said Patel was “irked” at the delay in initiating military action to evict the aggressors. “During the proceedings, Patel reiterated that there should be no delay in our Army operation and that a solution should be sought swiftly. And immediately after that, our troops flew to Kashmir….we’ve seen how our Army was successful,” Modi said.

