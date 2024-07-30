How PM Modi reacted as Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh pair wins 2nd bronze for India at Paris Olympics 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh as the pair won the 10-metre air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker of India (left) and Sarabjot Singh of India during match.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted,” Modi posted on X. Also Follow | Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates

“For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication,” Modi added.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Manu Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

2nd bronze for Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

In the qualification round of the mixed team 10-m air pistol event, each member of a team got to shoot a total of 30 shots in a time span of 30 minutes. Each series of shots consists of 10 shots per player and 20 in total. The top four teams got the privilege of qualifying for medal rounds, with the top two teams playing for gold and third and fourth-placed teams locking horns for bronze.

Nail-biting finish by Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh

Manu-Sarabjot, sat at six with 193 points, with Manu getting 98 points and Sarabjot getting 95. In their second series, Manu and Sarabjot secured a total of 195 points, with Manu getting 98 and Sarabjot getting 97.

In their third series, Manu-Sarabjot secured 192 points, with Manu getting 95 points and Sarabjot getting 97 points.

At the end of all three series, Manu-Sarabjot had the final score of 580-20x.