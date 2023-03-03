PM Modi remark row: Assam, UP oppose Pawan Khera’s plea to club, transfer FIRs

The Assam government on Friday in the Supreme Court opposed Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea to club and transfer three FIRs against him at one place in connection with a case pertaining to alleged defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In its affidavit, the Assam government claimed that Khera's statement against PM Modi is a part of wider conspiracy to destabilise and defame India. Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference at AICC headquarter.(PTI)

“He tried to incite violence and disturb peace”, said the Assam government, adding Khera is yet to tender an apology for his statements.



The Uttar Pradesh government has also sought dismissal of Pawan Khera's plea, calling it a ruse to stall investigation & attempts to leapfrog processes of criminal law.

During a presser, Khera had referred to PM Modi as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi while raising allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. “Why are you running away from a debate in Parliament? Why are you scared of JPC? Even PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up JPC during their stints as prime ministers. What problem does Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ , ‘Damodadardas’ have with JPC? It is Damodardas right. His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das”, he had said, before claiming on Twitter that he was genuinely confused.



However, the remarks sparked a massive outcry with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Congress of having a sense of entitlement and disdain for a self-made man like PM Modi.



On February 23, Khera was forced to de-board a Raipur-bound IndiGo flight at the Delhi and was detained by Delhi Police team before the Assam Police arrested him following FIR filed in the northeastern state. He approached the Supreme Court which had granted him interim relief from arrest till today. Now, the top court has extended the interim bail till March 17.

