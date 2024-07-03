PM Narendra Modi set to address Rajya Sabha today, after firing salvos at Rahul Gandhi

After delivering a fiery reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 3, as the proceedings are scheduled to resume at 11am. Modi's address is expected to focus on key issues such as the NEET examination, inflation and the Agniveer scheme, all of which have been topics of debate in the upper House of Parliament till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

The Rajya Sabha proceedings are set to resume today after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday night, following the prime minister's fiery reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha will come a day after his scathing counterattack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. The prime minister said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are spending all their efforts to spread that the BJP-led NDA lost in the 2024 general elections despite it winning a historic third term.

NDA vs INDIA in Lok Sabha

Modi took several jibes at Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc after the LoP was accused of “linking Hinduism with violence” in his reply to the Motion of Thanks.

In his over two-hour reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said Congress had become a "parasite" on its allies and has made "lies" a weapon of its politics. The prime minister also faced sloganeering over the Manipur issue while he was addressing the Lok Sabha, reserving a significant part of his speech towards attacking the Opposition.

"We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish, by considering them childish, we should not ignore them at all and I am saying this because the intentions behind this are not good and I also want to awaken the countrymen," Modi said.

"Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai" (the deity who is worshipped and sought, their depiction is not used to gain publicity). Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent. This is your culture, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the actions against Hindus in this country. This country will not forget it for centuries," the PM said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hinduism a day before.

(With inputs from PTI)