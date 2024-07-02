 PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for waiving posters of deities in Lok Sabha: ‘Jiske darshan hote hain…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for waiving posters of deities in Lok Sabha: ‘Jiske darshan hote hain…’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 10:58 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi accuses opposition of portraying Hindus as violent, says country won't forget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded sharply to Rahul Gandhi's display of religious posters during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

On Tuesday, Modi accused Gandhi and the opposition of conspiring to falsely portray Hindus as violent, saying, "Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai" (the deity who is worshipped and sought, their depiction is not used to gain publicity). He added, "Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus. This country will not forget it for centuries."

PM Modi attacked the opposition's alleged disrespect towards Hindu traditions and symbols. He alleged attempts to link Hinduism with terrorism and said derogatory remarks against Hindu deities hurt the sentiments of 1.4 billion people.

“We have been taught since childhood that every form is a manifestation of God. No form of God exists for personal gain,” Modi accused the opposition of insulting gods, goddesses.

"The country cannot forgive the mockery of the forms of God for personal political gain. Watching the scenes of yesterday's assembly, now Hindu society will have to think whether this is a preparation for some experiment," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, during the motion of thanks for the President's address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India.

Gandhi likened the Congress party's symbol to 'Abhayamudra' and accused the BJP of promoting violence and hatred while distorting Hinduism's true principles of non-violence and peace.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for waiving posters of deities in Lok Sabha: 'Jiske darshan hote hain…'
