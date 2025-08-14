3 Kolkata Metro projects to be inaugurated by PM on August 22: Check new route details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three metro routes in Kolkata on August 22, including a section of India’s first underwater metro. The inauguration function of the Kolkata Metro projects featuring PM Narendra Modi will be held at the Jessore Road metro station of the Yellow Line in the northern suburbs of the city.(PIB File)

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar called the inauguration of the metro projects a "historic gift" for West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja.

According to an X post by Majumdar, Modi will inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line.

Kolkata airport link to metro

With this, the Green Line, touted as India's first underwater metro, will become fully operational, connecting Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5, and the Kolkata airport will also get a metro link.

The inauguration function will be held at the Jessore Road metro station of the Yellow Line in the northern suburbs of the city

Ruby Crossing-Beleghata link to open too

In addition to the green line, PM Modi will inaugurate the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line and the Noapara to Jai Hind (airport) section of the Yellow Line.

In his X post, Sukanta Majumdar shared an invitation to the inauguration programme sent by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

When will three new Kolkata metro routes open?

At present, the Green Line is operational in two disjointed sections: Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector 5. Construction of the Sealdah-Esplanade section was disrupted following a series of subsidence in Bowbazar in the central part of the city.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Kolkata metro green line.

The new section will help lakhs of people travelling to the IT hub in Sector 5, as the Green Line connects with the Blue Line at Esplanade, besides linking Howrah and Sealdah railway stations.

The airport will also get a metro link with this inauguration, benefiting fliers and also helping people commuting to Kolkata from the northern suburbs. The Yellow Line will connect with the Blue Line at Noapara.

The Orange Line, already operational between New Garia and Ruby Crossing, will benefit people living in the eastern and southern suburbs of the metropolis.

Metro Railway Kolkata, which operates the city's mass rapid transit system, is an Indian Railways zone.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a subway at the Howrah metro station.