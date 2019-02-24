PM Narendra Modi to launch Rs 75,000 crore KISAN income scheme for farmers from Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his government’s flagship scheme for farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday.

The scheme proposes to give Rs 6,000 to farmers in three instalments annually.

Calling it a historic day, Modi said this is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation.

The launch of the scheme demonstrated two things, Modi said — NDA’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making, being launched on February 24 after having announced it on February 1.

Over 12 crore farmers holding up to two hectares of land are expected to benefit from the scheme which is being rolled out at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore annually.

About one crore farmers are set to be given the first instalment of Rs 2,000 on Sunday. The money will be directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) would not only provide assured supplemental income to the most vulnerable farmer families, but would also meet their emergent needs especially before the harvest season. PM-KISAN would pave the way for the farmers to earn and live a respectable living, the agriculture ministry has said.

The existing land-ownership system in the concerned states/UTs will be used for identification of beneficiaries. Those whose names appear in land records as on February 1, 2019, are eligible for benefit.

