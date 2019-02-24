KISAN scheme launch live updates: Modi launches PM-KISAN scheme, interacts with farmers via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his government’s flagship scheme for farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday.

The scheme proposes to give Rs 6,000 to farmers in three instalments annually.

Calling it a historic day, Modi said this is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation.

The launch of the scheme demonstrated two things, Modi said — NDA’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making, being launched on February 24 after having announced it on February 1.

12:30 pm IST PM Modi interacts with farmers via video conferencing PM Narendra Modi today rolled out Rs 75,000 crore KISAN income scheme for farmers from Gorakhpur. He then began interacting with farmers via video conferencing.





12:22 pm IST PM Modi launches Rs 75,000 crore farmer income scheme in Gorakhpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched Rs 75,000 crore farmer income scheme from Uttar pradesh’s Gorakhpur.





12:05 pm IST Proud of PM for receiving Seoul Peace Prize: CM Yogi Adityanath “We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh. We are proud of the PM for having been honoured with Seoul Peace Prize,” said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.





11:58 am IST PM-KISAN scheme, a big gift to farmers: Union agriculture minister “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be big gift to farmers by PM. While rival parties are working for the upliftment of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that welfare and dignity of the farmers will be his top priority. In his five-year tenure he has launched several scheme’s,” said Union agriculture minister, Radha Mohan Singh.





11:50 am IST PM-KISAN ensures supplemental income Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) would not only provide assured supplemental income to the most vulnerable farmer families, but would also meet their emergent needs especially before the harvest season. PM-KISAN would pave the way for the farmers to earn and live a respectable living, the agriculture ministry has said.





11:45 am IST Over 12 crore farmers to be benefitted Over 12 crore farmers holding up to two hectares of land are expected to benefit from the scheme which is being rolled out at a cost of Rs 75,000 crore annually. About one crore farmers are set to be given the first instalment of Rs 2,000 on Sunday. The money will be directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries.



