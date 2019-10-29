e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

PM Narendra Modi to meet King Salman: Full itinerary in Riyadh

This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the Gulf nation during which he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:07 IST

Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday(PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend an investment meet, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the Gulf nation during which he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.

The FII Forum is also known as the ‘Davos in the Desert’ which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.

After addressing FII, Modi will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A dinner will be hosted by the Crown Prince in honour of the Indian leader.

Here are the details of PM Modi’s programme in Saudi Arabain capital in Riyadh on Tuesday:

1 pm (October 29): Call on by Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy. 1.20 pm: Call on by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs. 1.40 pm: Call on by Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Labour & Social Development.

2 pm: Call on by Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

4.30 pm: Lunch hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

5.20 pm: Meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

5.50 pm: Signing of Strategic Partnership Council Agreement & Exchange of Agreements. 8 pm: Keynote address at FII followed by interaction with Moderator. 9.30 pm: Meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

10.30 pm: Dinner hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

12.45 am (October 30): Emplane for Delhi

(All times IST)

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 11:07 IST

