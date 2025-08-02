Narendra Modi in Varanasi today: PM to launch projects worth 2,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday, August 2, and is all set to give his parliamentary constituency a massive development boost by launching multiple projects worth around ₹2,200 crore. PM Modi will also release the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan during his Varanasi visit.(DPR PMO)

From roads to riverfronts, schools to smart electricity, temples to tourist hubs, the projects span key sectors and aim to achieve holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

"For my family members in Kashi, tomorrow, August 2, is a very special day. Around 11 in the morning, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Road and connectivity

PM Modi will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of key roads such as the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road. A new railway overbridge at Hardattpur will ease congestion on the busy Mohan Sarai-Adalpura stretch.

He will also lay the foundation for multiple urban and rural road projects — including corridors at Lahartara-Kotwa, Dalmandi, Gangapur, and Babatpur — and new railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Electricity

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over ₹880 crore.

Ghats, temples and tourism

In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of 8 riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.

He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of the museum, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

Environment

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms.

To ensure access to potable water in rural areas, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Education

The Prime Minister will inaugurate upgrades to 53 school buildings across the city and lay the foundation for several educational institutions, including a new district library and renovated high schools in Jakhini and Lalpur.

Medical infrastructure

For the hospitals and healthcare of Varanasi, advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, are underway at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre.

