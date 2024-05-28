PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha elections prediction: 'BJP to get maximum success in...'

Amid predictions of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday prophesied that the Bharatiya Janata Party will achieve its "maximum success" in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mirzapur on Sunday. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made deep inroads in Bengal, where politics had traditionally revolved around the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool Congress for several decades. The BJP seems to have replaced the Left as the main opposition after pulling off better-than-expected results in the 2019 general elections and 2021 Bengal assembly polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an interview, PM Modi today claimed Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is fighting a battle for survival. He said the Lok Sabha elections will turn out to be a one-sided affair in favour of the BJP.

"TMC party is fighting for survival in the Bengal elections. In the last assembly elections, we were 3 and the people of Bengal took us to 80 (seats). We got a huge majority in the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. BJP is getting maximum success in West Bengal. The election in West Bengal is one-sided. People are leading it; and because of those people sitting in the government, TMC's people are frustrated," he told ANI.

PM Modi claimed the Trinamool Congress government had put BJP workers behind bars ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Despite all these atrocities, more people are voting and the number of votes is also increasing," he added.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP's seat tally increased from 3 to 77.

In the 2019 general elections, the party's seat figure increased from 2 to 18. BJP's vote share was more than 40 per cent against TMC's 43 percent, displaying the extent of the former's support base in Bengal.

PM Modi on Naveen Patnaik

PM Modi said the BJP will form a government in Odisha. On his relations with chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would sacrifice his equation for the bright future of Odisha.

"We have good relations with the leaders of all the political parties of India and in a democracy we do not have enmity. Now the question is whether I should maintain my relations or worry about the fate of Odisha. I chose to devote myself to the bright future of Odisha and if I have to sacrifice my relations for that, I will sacrifice them and after the elections, I will convince everyone that I have no enmity with anyone," PM Modi said.

PM Modi has set an ambitious target of 400 seats for the BJP and its allies. The party, which won 303 seats in 2019 general election, will have to score landslide victories in Bengal and southern states in order to realise its dream.