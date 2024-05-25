PM Narendra Modi's ‘mujra’ remark sparks row, 'worried’ Opposition says ‘get well soon’

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Opposition of “enslavement” and performing "mujra” for the Muslim vote bank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections in Patna district on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Karakat and Patliputra Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”

Mujra is a traditional form of dance that originated in the Mughal era in the Indian subcontinent.

Opposition slams PM Modi

Reacting sharply to the prime minister's remarks, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi in an X post: “Today, I heard the word 'Mujra' from the mouth of the Prime Minister. Modiji, what is this state of mind? Why don’t you take something? Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji should get him treated immediately. Perhaps delivering speeches under the Sun has had too much of an effect on his brain.”

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also criticised Modi for the comments, saying, “From ‘Naari Shakti’, the man has now come down to using words like 'mujra'.”

“After 10 years of PR & a carefully curated image, Modi can’t hide his true self anymore. Such cheap language,” Saket Gokhale wrote on X.

“Scary to think what all he must be saying during his foreign trips as PM,” he added.

Manoj Jha of the RJD said he was “worried about what he (PM Modi) is saying”. “I am worried about him now. Till yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. 'Machli', mutton, mangalsutra and 'mujra'... is this the language of a PM?” news agency PTI quoted Manoj Jha as saying.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), while sharing a video clip of the PM's speech, wrote, “Get well soon, Modi ji.”

“Today, when the polling for the sixth phase is underway and the campaign for the next phase is going on, the BJP has become disappointed. Their language has changed, and they are talking about ‘mujra’ now. The BJP has no answer to people’s questions and only wants to mislead people. The people are well aware and will vote for us in the elections and the INDIA bloc is going to form the government,” said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand.

What did PM Modi say?

PM Narendra Modi alleged that the people of Bihar have been hurt by insulting remarks against migrants of the state from leaders of the Congress in Punjab and Telangana and the DMK and the TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively and claimed, “These RJD people who keep doing 'mujra' with their lantern (poll symbol) do not have the courage to speak a word in protest.”

Modi also alleged that the Opposition alliance was banking on the support of those who were indulging in “vote jihad” and referred to the Calcutta high court order that struck down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups in the list of OBCs.

Modi claimed that the opposition alliance has “decided that if they are voted to power, the first thing they would do is to change the Constitution so that even the court is unable to overrule their attempts to divert reservations to Muslims. I have been challenging them to refute me in writing but they have been reluctant because they have a guilty conscience”.

Modi spelt out names of several deprived castes, including Yadavs who have been traditionally RJD supporters, which "could end up losing their constitutional rights if the INDIA bloc succeeded in its alleged plans".

The PM, however, asserted that the opposition coalition was heading for a defeat and “on June 04 when the results will be out, RJD and Congress workers will be seen tearing off each other’s clothes. The 'shahi parivar' (royal family) of the Congress will put the entire blame of defeat on Mallikarjun Kharge and leave for a vacation abroad," claimed the PM.

Mocking at the predictions of many pollsters who have forecast a dip in the NDA's tally, Modi said, “INDIA bloc has come up with its exit polls even before the elections are over. Soon they might go back to crying hoarse on EVMs.”