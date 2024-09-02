PM Narendra Modi's visits to Brunei, Singapore from tomorrow. What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on official visits to Brunei and Singapore from Tuesday.



The prime minister will visit Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.



It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to that country. It marks 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brunei and Singapore beginning Tuesday.(ANI file)

What's on agenda?

On Modi's Brunei visit, ministry of external affairs's secretary (east) Jaideep Mazumdar said that the prime minister will hold bilateral discussions on all aspects of relations and cooperation with Brunei.

“As you know, we share a very warm and friendly relationship with Brunei and our engagements cover multiple areas such as defence, trade and investment, energy, space, technology, health, capacity, building, culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges,” ANI quoted Mazumdar as saying.



"The Indian diaspora in Brunei is about 14,000 and they comprise a substantial number of doctors and teachers in Brunei who have earned goodwill and respect for their contributions to Brunei economy and society," he added.



The MEA official added that Brunei is an important partner for India's ‘Act East Policy’ and the vision for the Indo-Pacific.



"As we mark a decade of our Act East policy this year, the visit assumes additional significance. Brunei has been our Country Coordinator in ASEAN from 2012 to 2015 and played a key role in our further engagements with ASEAN and continues to do so today," the MEA official added.

Modi's visit to Singapore

After Brunei, PM Modi will visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. He is visiting the country after nearly six years.



During the visit, Prime Minister will call on President of Singapore H.E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. Prime Minister will also meet with business leaders from Singapore, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.



ALSO READ: India, Singapore set to unveil MoU on cooperation in semiconductor ecosystem



On India-Singapore ties, MEA's secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said,"Our trade and investment flows have shown a steady growth, we have a robust defence cooperation and growing exchanges in culture and education. We have identified new anchors of our partnership under the India-Singapore ministerial roundtable framework."



ALSO READ: India, Singapore review bilateral ties; focus on healthcare, semiconductors

There will be an interaction with the CEOs and other business leaders in Singapore during Prime Minister Modi's visit, he added.



(With agency inputs)