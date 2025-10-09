PM: Navi Mumbai airport a glimpse of Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of weakening the fight against terrorism when it was in power as he inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and called India’s largest greenfield airport a “glimpse” of Viksit Bharat (developed India). Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other dignitaries at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. (PTI)

On the first day of his two-day trip to the country’s financial capital, Modi also inaugurated the final leg of the Cuffe-Parade to Worli underground metro, part of the $4 billion infra upgrade for Mumbai, and launched Mumbai One, an integrated ticketing app for 11 public transport services. Earlier in the day in Delhi, he told delegates at the India Mobile Congress that this was “the best time to invest, innovate and make in India”.

Referring to a recent interview by former home minister P Chidamabaram, he asked why the Congress had refrained from military action against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“Mumbai is not only India’s financial capital but also one of its most vibrant cities. In 2008, terrorists targeted the city and the Congress government showed its weakness by not attacking those who were behind the attack…If a top Congress leader, who has been a Union minister, is to be believed, the then UPA government buckled under pressure of a foreign country against attacking Pakistan even though our defence forces were ready and the mood of the nation was to strike (the neighbouring country),’’ the PM said.

“The Congress must tell the nation who made this decision under foreign pressure, disregarding the sentiments of Mumbai and the nation. This weakness of Congress only emboldened terrorists,” he said, contrasting it with his own government’s Operation Sindoor launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Modi said the Congress’s weakness compromised national security due to which India paid a heavy price and suffered loss of lives. “For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens,” Modi said..

In an interview last month, Chidambaram had said that India couldn’t retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack under international pressure and due to the stand of the ministry of external affairs at the time.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a deadly attack across Mumbai, killing 175 people and injuring more than 300, in multiple attacks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Leopold Café and the Nariman House. One of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was caught by Mumbai Police and faced trial. He was found guilty and executed.

Modi also lauded his government’s record in infrastructure and aviation development.

When he took over as PM in 2014, Modi said, he had announced that even a person wearing a “hawai chappal” (slippers) should be able to travel by “hawai jahaz (aeroplane)”. That dream, he said, was getting realised.

In 2014, India had 74 airports and now there were 160 airports in the country, he pointed out. “Our target is to make India the global aviation MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) hub by the end of this decade,” he said.

The PM praised the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (Udan) project which gave wings to the aspiration of the common man to travel by air and made India the third-biggest market for aviation in the world. Indian aviation companies, he said, placed orders for over 1,000 aircraft which will result in jobs for pilots, crew, engineers, and allied staff. Mumbai’s second airport, he added “will play a major role in establishing this region as one of Asia’s largest connectivity hubs.”

“‘Gati’ (speed) and ‘pragati’ (development) are hallmarks of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) where people’s welfare is top most priority,” he said.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, constructed in the shape of the lotus, provided a glimpse of Viksit Bharat, the PM said.

“The airport is located on the land of Shivaji Maharaj. It is a symbol of culture and prosperity. Farmers and fisherfolk can now get access to global markets because of the airport,” he added.

Modi, who landed at the Navi Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon, was received by Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his two deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and junior aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol. After a walkthrough by industrialist Gautam Adani, whose company built the airport, Modi spoke for about 20 minutes, laying out his vision for a revival of swadeshi and using the opportunity to launch an attack on his political opponents.

The PM reiterated his appeal to the people to increasingly use swadeshi or ‘Made In India’ products. “I appeal to everyone to embrace ‘Swadeshi’—buy Indian clothes and shoes, give Indian gifts. This keeps the money within India and provides work to our country’s workforce,” he said.

Modi also spoke of the Goods and Services Tax reform “I saw the figures during this Navratri, there was record sales of scooters, bikes, televisions, fridges and washing machines,” he said. “Whether poor, neo-middle class or middle class, empowering them today strengthens the nation. When these families receive facilities and respect, their capacity and contribution to the country increases.”