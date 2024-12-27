PM pays tributes to Sahibzades at Veer Baal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the third Veer Baal Diwas at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzades. In his address, the PM launched the “Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan”, a new initiative aimed at promoting a competition among village panchayats to eliminate malnutrition and foster community health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a programme organised to celebrate Veer Baal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

On the occasion, Modi recalled the courage of the Sahibzades — Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh — who sacrificed their lives at a young age more than three centuries ago. “Despite their tender ages, their courage knew no bounds,” he said, adding that how they rejected the “temptations of the Mughal Sultanate and chose to embrace death instead of compromising their faith”.

The PM also spoke about the significance of this day in strengthening national unity. “Every act done for the country is an act of bravery and every child and youth living for the country is a Veer Balak,” he added.

PM Modi also acknowledged the role of the youngsters in India’s progress. “From history to present times, youth energy has always played a big role in India’s progress,” he said, adding that the government’s focus on youth-centric policies is aimed at empowering young people across various sectors, including start-ups, science, sports, and skill development.

The “Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan” aims to engage village panchayats in a healthy competition to address malnutrition. “This campaign will focus on improving nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services,” the PM said, stressing the importance of community participation in achieving these goals.