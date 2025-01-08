PM set to kick off investment meet in Assam on February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global investment summit in Guwahati on February 25 and the Centre is working to set up a defence manufacturing and servicing hub in the northeastern state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

The CM, who is also a key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said the Centre was in “active discussion with the state” to declare a passage out of Guwahati to other strategic areas as a “defence corridor”.

Sarma said since there was always a considerable deployment of armed forces in the northeast because it borders several countries, a defence manufacturing hub along with facilities to service military equipment, tanks and ordnance is being set up in the state.

Sarma said Modi had made development of the northeast region a priority, and therefore, he will be there at the business meet where representatives of several advanced economies have assured participation, including the UK, US and EU, aside from South Asian neighbours, such as Bhutan.

“The investment summit Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to showcase the state as a rising economic power with a growth rate of over 12%. A semiconductor facility coming up in the state has given it a new identity as a state with high economic potential,” he said.

If finished goods can come to Assam from Chennai, products can also go to Chennai from Assam, he said.

The CM, who is a star campaigner of the BJP, said he was keen to visit “Sheesh Mahal”, which is a term his party uses to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence when he was the CM.

“My agenda is packed. So, I don’t know if I will be able to come to Delhi for campaigning. But I want to visit Sheesh Mahal and all CMs should be allowed to visit it to see what is there,” Sarma said.

In response to a question, the CM also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I don’t know what the Leader of Opposition has gone to learn from Vietnam. The point is that he must have his new year vacation with his friends.”

Sarma said all new investment facilities will be powered by green energy from renewable energy. The northeastern state has a large educated youth population, which is a key asset.

Asked about the situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions continue to simmer, Sarma declined to comment, saying it would be “awkward” for him to comment on a different state.