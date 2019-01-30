PM Modi to dedicate Salt Satyagraha memorial to nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation today on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. During a day-long visit to Gujarat, his second this month, he will travel to Surat and Dandi to inaugurate and lay foundations of development projects.

He will conclude the day-long visit with a Youth Conclave.

Modi, who is scheduled to reach Surat around 1.30 pm, will lay the foundation stone of the international terminal at the airport there. The new terminal building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 354 crore in an area of over 25,500 square metres. Surat airport is the third busiest in Gujarat after Ahmedabad and Vadodara in terms of both aircraft movement and passenger traffic.

His second stop will be the inauguration of Smt Rasilaben Seventilal Shah Venus Hospital, in Surat.

After inaugurating the hospital, Modi will head for Dandi in Navsari district to dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation, on the death anniversary of the father of the nation.

The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March in 1930. The memorial also has 24 narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic march. Modi will walk through the memorial and address a public meeting.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Surat to address a Youth Conclave. He will interact with thousands of professionals from a revolving dais.

Earlier this month, Modi had attended the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 17 and 18 in Gandhinagar and visited Surat on 19 January to dedicate the Armoured System Complex at Hazira to the country.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:56 IST