PM asks supporters to remove ‘Modi ka Parivar’ from social media handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged his supporters and party leaders to remove the ‘Modi Ka Parivar (Modi’s family)’ suffix from their social media handles, saying that a third consecutive Lok Sabha elections victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance had effectively conveyed the message. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at South Block in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

BJP members and supporters had added the suffix in March after a controversy over Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad’s comments at the PM over his family. The PM had responded at the time, saying that the people of India were his family.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“Through the election campaign, people across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation,” Modi said on X.

“With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken.”

Modi also changed his profile and header photos on his X handle. The latest pictures are of his first day in office and his government’s swearing-in ceremony for the third term.

Modi took oath as PM for the third consecutive time on Sunday evening after the NDA won a comfortable majority of 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded general elections, though the BJP stopped short of a majority at 240 seats.