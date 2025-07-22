PM hails success of Operation Sindoor, Shukla’s space sojourn as Parliament opens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the monsoon session of Parliament was set to be a sitting of celebration and pride over the “success” of Operation Sindoor, which globally demonstrated India’s military capabilities, in remarks made ahead of a likely stormy debate between the Opposition and the government on the strikes launched against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Parliament session in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The government is likely to have a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in Lok Sabha next week, according to Parliament officials. The Opposition, including the Congress, has said the PM must make a statement during the debate, but Modi will likely be away on a visit to the UK and the Maldives.

Parliament is meeting at a moment of “great pride”, the PM said, referring to the unfurling of the Indian flag for the first time at the International Space Station and the victory of a military campaign against terror bases in the neighbouring country two months ago. The PM was making his customary remarks to media on the opening day of the month-long monsoon session.

“The current monsoon session of Parliament is a Vijay Utsav (festival of victory). Both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—will echo this collective pride.”

On Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance accepted a demand by the Opposition for a debate on Operation Sindoor, along with which they have also sought a statement by the PM on the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Parties of the opposition INDIA bloc have also sought a discussion on the controversial special intensive revision of voters’ rolls in Bihar, which is being stiffly opposed by nearly all opposition parties.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was open to discussing all issues but the Opposition bore the responsibility of allowing Parliament to run without acrimony.

“The entire world has witnessed India’s military strength and capability. In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces achieved 100% of their objectives. Within just 22 minutes, our forces dismantled terrorist infrastructure by entering their bases,” the PM said.

Modi also referred to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla creating history by becoming the first Indian ever to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) last month.

“When I say this session is one of national pride and victory, I refer, first of all, to the historic moment when the Indian tricolour was unfurled for the first time at the International Space Station. This is a moment of immense pride for every citizen.”

The PM said the strikes against terror organisations in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack showcased India’s military prowess based on homegrown defence technologies and equipment.

The world has “taken note of this new face of Made in India” military power, Modi said, adding “In recent times, when I’ve met leaders across the globe, there’s been increasing attraction towards Indian-made defense equipment.”

Modi praised the multi-party delegations that visited world capitals to explain India’s position on the offensive against Pakistan and terrorism. The “brutal massacre” in Pahalgam shocked the world, he said, which turned global attention on terrorists and their masterminds.

“At that time, putting aside political interests, representatives from most parties and states toured countries across the world. They conducted a successful campaign to expose Pakistan, the sponsor of terrorism, before the international community.”

Praising political parties, MPs and individuals who were part of the global delegations, the PM said their efforts “created a positive atmosphere in the country and opened global minds to India’s viewpoint”.

Modi also highlighted his government’s strong action against Naxalism, saying the footprints of leftwing extremism had shrunk and with it, “our Constitution is winning”.

“The reach of Naxalism and Maoism is rapidly shrinking. Our security forces, with new confidence and speed, are moving swiftly towards eradicating these threats from the root.” Red corridors are now transforming into zones of green growth, he said.

In May, Union home minister Amit Shah had said the country had achieved a key milestone in its battle against Naxal rebels after an operation killed 27 Maoist extremists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

In his 31-minute address ahead of Parliament’s latest sitting, Modi also said that the International Labour Organisation had validated that over 900 million Indians had access to social security. The WHO has declared India trachoma-free, a disease commonly seen during the rainy season, the PM added.

On the economy, Modi said while India in 2014 ranked 10th among major global economies, the country was now moving speedily toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

“In recent times, 250 million poor people have been lifted out of poverty, a fact appreciated by many global institutions,” he said.

The PM expressed satisfaction over a good monsoon and robust rains, which would augur well for agriculture and the overall economy, he said. Inflation had come down to about 2% from hovering in the double digits earlier, he said.

The monsoon session will see the introduction of important bills, the PM said, appealing to all parties for productive business. “I appeal to the political parties: while agendas may differ and opinions may vary, let our hearts unite in national interest.”