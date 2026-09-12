Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday strongly condemned the School Education Department for allegedly directing headmasters of the institutions to bear the expenses for the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme out of their own pockets. PMK condemns order asking school headmasters to bear TN breakfast scheme costs

In a statement, Anbumani highlighted that the scheme originally launched for Classes 1 to 5 in government primary schools in September 2022 and later extended to government-aided schools in August 2023 is set to be expanded up to Class 8 on September 17.

"However, the government has mandated that headmasters arrange basic necessities without allocating any financial support," he alleged.

Citing department circulars, he said schools have been asked to install new nameboards mounted on steel frames, resolve infrastructure deficiencies in kitchens and storage spaces, and arrange drinking water, lighting, and utensils, including plates and glasses for students.

Depending on student strength, these requirements are expected to cost between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per school, the former union minister said.

"It is shocking that the government, which has allocated hundreds of crores for the breakfast scheme, has not provided a single rupee for these initial arrangements," Anbumani said, adding that forcing headmasters to bear the financial burden is unjust and unmanageable.

Drawing parallels with direct procurement centers and state-run liquor outlets where lack of government funding for basic operations led to corruption, the PMK leader warned that extending such practices to educational institutions would compromise integrity and discipline.

The PMK leader also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular issued by District Educational Officers and urged the state government to directly fund all initial setup costs, including utensils and signage.

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