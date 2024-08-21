PM Modi departs for Poland and Ukraine

As he embarked on a visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will discuss the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine as India desires the early return of peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi departing for Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday. (Photo from X)

Modi will begin his trip with Poland, marking the first visit to the country by an Indian premier in 45 years, and then travel by road and rail to get to Kyiv on August 23, perhaps the first time an Indian prime minister will go to an active war zone and also the first visit by an Indian head of government since Ukraine became independent in 1991.

The visit to Ukraine comes a little more than a month after Modi made a trip to Moscow during July 8-9 for the annual India-Russia Summit with President Vladimir Putin. At the time, Modi told Putin that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield, and his visit to Ukraine is being closely watched to see what steps India might take to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Modi noted in his departure statement that he was visiting Poland at a time when the two countries are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations. “Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship,” he said.

Besides meeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to take forward the bilateral partnership, Modi will engage with members of the Indian community in Poland.

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” the PM said.

Modi said his trip to Kyiv will be a “natural continuation of extensive contacts” between the two countries and lay the foundation for “stronger and more vibrant relations”.

Modi and Zelenskyy have met on the margins of the last two G7 Summits in Japan and Italy, and they have spoken several times on phone since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India has not publicly criticised Russia’s actions and has abstained or voted against most Ukraine-related resolutions at the UN. At the same time, it has called for the ending of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution.

On the other hand, Ukraine has pushed India to take on a larger role in the ongoing peace efforts because of the country’s proximity to Russia.