PM Modi has become a global icon, says JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a symbol of “progress, trust, and cultural resurgence” and his leadership, based on the core principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ has “not only elevated India’s stature on the global stage but has also made him a global icon” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday, on the occasion of the PM’s birthday. BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition at the BJP headquarters in Delhi showcasing various aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. (Image posted by JP Nadda on X)

In a post, Nadda said the people of the country can see their hopes and aspirations being fulfilled under his leadership because service to the public is Modi’s guarantee. “The world today keenly listens to his words and looks up to his leadership. The people of our country see in him an unwavering commitment to serving the public,” he said.

Comparing Modi to Vishwakarma, the deity of creation and craftsmanship, Nadda said the PM is reshaping India across various domains. “On this auspicious day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, he is launching the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a scheme that promises special benefits to small workers, artisans, and craftsmen engaged in 18 different trades...These unsung heroes, who have long been on the fringes of the mainstream economy, will now receive the support they deserve.”

Referring to the recently concluded G20 Summit that has been hailed as a watershed moment for Indian diplomacy, the BJP president said the PM transformed the summit into a platform for people’s participation and engagement and it left the world in awe. “It was a moment of immense pride to witness how the global leaders at the summit were captivated by India’s diversity and rich heritage. India’s hospitality and strategic diplomacy are now the talk of the world.”

Indian politics, under PM Modi’s leadership, has taken a new direction, with development, nationalism, and service-oriented policies at the forefront, he said.

The party also released a new anthem outlining the PM’s accomplishments and dreams for the country. The two-minute anthem is titled ‘Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte, tabhi to sab Modi ko chunte hao’ and lists the various accomplishments under PM Modi’s tenure.

