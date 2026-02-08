PM Modi interacts with industry leaders, representatives of Indian diaspora in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with industry leaders and representatives of the nearly three-million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, including ministers, MPs, and veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj, to discuss ways to further deepen trade and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a ceremonial welcome on his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (PMO via PTI)

Among the industry leaders who met Modi were Petronas CEO and president Muhammad Taufik, Berjaya Corporation founder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, and Phison Electronics founder Khein Seng.

Modi appreciated the growing business-to-business connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian firms in the Indian economy. He highlighted initiatives and reforms in India to improve the ease of doing business and create a stable, efficient, and predictable business and policy environment.

He encouraged Malaysian businesses to explore opportunities in India, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, semiconductors, AI and healthcare. He expressed hope that deliberations at the India-Malaysia CEOs Forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday would deepen trade and investment ties.

The industry leaders expressed interest in increasing their presence in India by expanding investments and exploring joint ventures.

At the meeting with diaspora representatives, Modi highlighted the contributions of the Indian community to Malaysia’s progress and development and the strengthening of bilateral ties. Among the community leaders were the digital minister, Gobind Singh Deo; the human resources minister, Ramanan Ramakrishnan; M. Kulasegaran, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department; and the deputy minister of national unity, R. Yuneswaran.

The diaspora leaders thanked Modi for several measures to support the Indian community, including the decision to open the first consulate, the announcement of a Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya, and the extension of OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of Indian-origin people.

At a meeting with Jeyaraj Raja Rao, a veteran of the Balak Sena of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army), and Mr Rathakrishnan, president of the Netaji Welfare Foundation, Modi expressed appreciation for the INA’s courage and sacrifices. He reiterated the Indian government’s commitment to Netaji’s vision for a strong, modern India.