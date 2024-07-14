PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condemn assassination attempt on Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt on former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, 78, who was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday (AP Photo)

The shooter and a rally attendee were killed and two others were injured in the shooting. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

In a post on X, Modi said he was deeply concerned by the attack on his friend Trump. “Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Gandhi wished Trump a swift and complete recovery. “I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Blood streaked Trump’s face after the shots rang out, promoting his security to swarm him. Trump soon pumped his fist in the air saying: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Eyewitnesses said they heard about four shots with the crowd going down and Trump following suit. The BBC quoted an eyewitness saying he saw a man armed with a rifle crawling up a roof near the event. The man added the people started pointing at the shooter to alert security. Trump soon left the scene of the shooting to New Jersey, where he has a golf club.

American law enforcement officials said they had tentatively identified but did not name the suspected shooter. They added they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the shooting. The shots rang out shortly after Trump started his speech.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. The Trump campaign said he was doing well.

Most opinion polls show Trump and President Joe Biden were locked in a close contest for the November 5 American presidential election.

In a statement, Biden said there is no place for this kind of violence in America. “We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” he said as the shooting raised questions about failures of the agency that provides former presidents with lifetime protection.

It was the first shooting of a major American presidential candidate in four decades. In 1981, Republican President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt.